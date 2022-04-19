Thane: Kasarvadavli police recovers jewellery worth Rs 7.05 lakhs from accused within 6 hours of house-breaking

The Kasarvadavli police succeeded in arresting the accused within six hours after the complaint of house-breaking was registered by complainant Mohan Sadasiv Kadam (55) a resident of Rosa Bella society near Suraj Water Park in Ghodbunder Road, Thane. Police recovered 230 grams of gold ornaments from the accused.

Rajesh Babshetty, Senior Police Inspector, Kasarvadavli Police Station said, " We received a complaint from victim Mohan Kadam a resident of Rosa Bella Apartment, flat no 1408 that when their family went out on April 17, 2022 and came back on April 18, 2022, Mohan Kadam found that gold ornaments like bracelets, gold chains, ear rings, and other ornaments worth Rs 7,05,000 were stolen from the bedroom cupboard. The complaint was registered on 18th April and I soon got into action with my team and through our sources and technical know-how we arrested the accused within six hours."

Babshetty further added, "As of now the accused name cannot be disclosed. We have filed a case under India Penal Code (IPC) section 380, 454, 457 against him and are doing the further investigation. We have recovered all the gold ornaments amounting Rs 7,05,000 from him."

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 05:41 PM IST