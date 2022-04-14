Mumbai: Rationing dept employee falls from local train while trying to catch theif who stole her phone

Mumbai: A state government rationing department employee is fighting for her life in the ICU unit of Sion hospital after she fell off a running local train while trying to stop a robber who stole her mobile phone on Monday.



"She suffered multiple injuries on her heads and nose. Her condition is critical", a doctor of Sion hospital told FPJ Thursday " The incident took place at 6.38p, pm on platform no. 2 of Mahim railway station. Victim, Priyanka Balmukund Khodke (49), was traveling in Churchgate bound slow local . She boarded train from Santacruz station" said a GRP officials.



Victim resides at Badlapur, she used to change the local train from Dader. Her husband Balmukund Khodke also works with the Maharashtra government rationing department. He is deployed at Govandi. After the incident co-travellers caught the accused and handed over to the GRP, who later identified as Ramzan alias Ysinuddin Khan, residents of Mahim East.

Khodke was travelling in the second-class ladies compartment. " When the train started moving, the accused boarded the compartment and began to tug her handset. Khodke tried to resist, however the robber snatched her telephone and jumped from the train. The victim lost her balance and fell off the train" victim husband Balmukund told FPJ.

The incident took place on Monday. The accused Khan, has a prior criminal record, GRP booked Khan under the IPC for robbery and causing grievous hurt.

Further investigation is on.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 03:06 PM IST