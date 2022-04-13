Mumbai: Western Railway's 67th railway week award function held on Wednesday

Western Railway's 67th Railway Week Award function was held on Wednesday, 13th April 2022 at Y B Chavan Auditorium, Churchgate. This award function is held every year to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of WR’s team of officers and employees who are always ready to face challenges.

Amongst such efficient officers and staff, some selected ones are awarded for their outstanding performance. It not only encourages the officers and staff to give their best, but also inspires and motivates others to put their best foot forward in the coming year. During the Railway Week, Efficiency Shields are also presented to Divisions in various categories.

On this momentous occasion, General Manager Anil Kumar Lahoti presented the Efficiency Medal, Certificate of Merit and Cash Awards to 161 meritorious officers and employees. GM Shri Lahoti also conferred 26, Efficiency Shields, to the Divisions and the Units which have been adjudged the most efficient in various fields, including the prestigious and coveted General Manager’s Overall Efficiency Shield for the year 2021-22. Ahmedabad and Ratlam Divisions jointly bagged GM’s Overall Efficiency Shield for 2021-22 for best overall performance while the Best Improvement Shield was awarded to Vadodara Division.

Mumbai Central Division bagged the Traction Shield, Security Shield, as well as Rolling Stock Shield. Ahmedabad Depot won the 1st prize for best maintained Mail/Express Train: - Ahmedabad – Ekta Nagar Janshatabdi Express and Mumbai Central Depot the 2nd prize for August Kranti Rajdhani Express. The Operating Shield was jointly bagged by Mumbai Central and Ratlam Division, while the Personnel Dept Shield was by Mumbai Central and Vadodara Division. The Rolling Shield for best-maintained Running Room was bagged by Bhildi of Ahmedabad Division and second position by Surat of Mumbai Central Division. Mahalaxmi workshop were proud winners of Mechanical-Best workshop Shield.

Ahmedabad Division along with Bhavnagar Division bagged the Inter Divisional Cleanliness Shields. Ratlam Division bagged the Inter division shield for Track Machines. Vadodara Division bagged the Divisional Shield for best Road safety works performance towards the elimination of level crossing. Rajkot Division bagged the Energy Efficiency Shield, while Vadodara Division along with Ratlam Division bagged the Scrap Mobilization shield. Ahmedabad Division bagged the Best Loading Efforts as well as ENHM Trophy. Besides, Efficiency Shields were also presented to Best Divisions/ Units in the spheres of work such as Commercial, Accounts, Civil Engineering, Medical, Safety, Stores, Signal and Telecom, Rajbhasha and Survey and Construction etc. The Shields were awarded by Anil Kumar Lahoti to respective Divisional Railway Managers, Chief Works Managers and Depot Incharges.

On this occasion, Menu Lahoti – President of Western and Central Railway Women Welfare Organisation (WRWWO), Addl General Manager of W.Rly along with Principal Heads of Departments, other senior officers and awardees were present. In his address, Lahoti extended his greetings to all railwaymen and their families on the occasion of 67th Railway Week. He congratulated the awardees for their outstanding performance. He mentioned that WR has achieved several milestones, in spite of many challenges and adverse situations. He also enumerated the various accomplishments of Western Railway in the year 2021 – 22 and encouraged the workforce to give their optimum to achieve the organizational goals.

A short film which focused on the accomplishments and achievements by Western Railway was screened on this occasion followed by cultural programmes. At the outset, Principal Chief Personnel Officer of WR welcomed the guests and the vote of thanks was proposed Dy. General Manager (G).

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 10:42 PM IST