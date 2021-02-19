Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli civic bodies to put extra effort to contain Covid

Thane: With the increasing number of COVID cases in the city, both Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) gear up to be more vigil on contract tracing, resuming COVID centres, compulsory check-ups of outsiders and strict action against citizens roaming without masks and violating social distancing norms.

"To curb the increase in the COVID-19 cases, the TMC will focus more on contact tracing, quarantine process and making available sufficient ambulances. Strict action will be taken against the one who are caught violating COVID cases," said TMC official from health department.

Both the civic bodies have directed the concerned authorities to keep check on the public places, marriage halls, stations and bus stops where the gathering of crowd is often noticed. Hence, the strict action should be initiated against such citizens violating COVID safety norms.

"The health team and COVID centres have been made more functional, while number of testing centres has been increased in the city. Besides, a special squad has been appointed to carry out regular inspection in crowded areas and curb the spread of virus,"said an official from KDMC.

With this TMC will also introducing fever clinic, mobile testing centres, door-to-door check-ups and keep more vigil on the citizens arriving from out-stations.