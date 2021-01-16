Thane: COVID-19 vaccination process successful in TMC, KDMC areas

Thane: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination process was accomplished at selected centres in both Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) constituencies. A few centres also experienced minor technical glitches, however, the vaccination process was carried out smoothly.

The vaccination process started right from the morning, after 10:30 AM, to 5:00 PM in the evening, in both constituencies.

"The vaccination process began with civic doctors receiving the shot at various selected centres in Thane and Kalyan. The primary aim behind giving it first to the doctors was to clear the doubts about the vaccine among the beneficiaries, as the vaccine's role is only to build the immune system to fight the COVID-19 virus. Hence, there are no side-effects of the same," said an official from TMC's health department.

"With the process of vaccine distribution by TMC in Thane kicking off, today is one of the most important days for both TMC officials and for us. As after a long fight against the COVID-19 virus for the past 10 months, we have finally begun with an important step of the vaccination process to curb the spread of the virus," said Naresh Mhaske, the mayor of Thane city.

In Thane ,there were a total of four dedicated centres carrying out the vaccine distribution, while in the KDMC area, two among three centres were located in Kalyan and Dombivli area.

"The stock of around 19,000 vaccines has been alloted to TMC, meanwhile in the first phase, vaccines will be provided to health and sanitation workers in the city. Soon, the TMC will activate this process in a total of 28 centres in Thane. However, in the first phase, which started from today, a total of 400 beneficiaries, including health officials and sanitation workers, have been covered in Thane," said a senior official from TMC.

"Meanwhile, in Kalyan-Dombivli, a total of 100 vaccines were distributed among the beneficiaries," informed the KDMC official.

In both KDMC and TMC centres, technical glitches were experienced on the web portal of COVID-19 vaccination. However, it was resolved soon, while few centres also prefer the manual process, until the technical glitches of the portal was resolved.

COVID-19 update: In Thane, so far 54,871 patients have recovered from COVID-19, while 1,006 are active patients. The death toll in the city has risen up to 1,282.

Meanwhile, in Kalyan, till now 56,873 patients have recovered from COVID-19, whereas at present there are 1,075 active patients in Kalyan-Dombivli. The death toll in Kalyan-Dombivli city has crossed over 1000.