ED Arrests Zimbabwe National In Goa Drug Cartel Probe; Raids In 8 states

ED arrests Zimbabwe national Tariro Mangwana in drug trafficking and money laundering case linked to 4.3 kg cocaine seizure in Goa | File Pic

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a Zimbabwe national, Tariro Mangwana, in connection with an international drug trafficking and money laundering racket, following nationwide searches carried out on August 19. The operations, conducted by ED’s Panaji Zonal Office, spanned eight states Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Goa, Haryana, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Probe Triggered by 4.3 Kg Cocaine Seizure in Goa

The investigation was triggered by a Crime Branch, Goa Police FIR linked to the seizure of 4.3 kg of cocaine. During the search operations, ED officials seized multiple digital devices, electronic storage media and documents, while also freezing several bank accounts allegedly used in laundering drug proceeds.

Cartel Networks, Shell Entities, and Drug Mules Exposed

According to the agency, the recovered material pointed to a financial trail of drug trafficking proceeds, the use of layering techniques to conceal illicit funds, and the role of secondary handlers who formed the “second layer” of the syndicate. The probe has also indicated strong evidence of international linkages, with cartel networks operating beyond Goa, both for procurement and distribution.

ED officials said that shell entities and benami accounts were allegedly used to route funds and disguise the origins of money generated through drug trafficking. The probe further revealed the involvement of foreign nationals in arranging logistics and procuring travel tickets for Indian nationals to travel abroad as drug mules.

Mangwana, investigation said, was allegedly involved in laundering funds for Indian nationals in exchange for acting as a mule and making travel arrangements. Out of eight such Indian nationals identified by the agency, four have already been arrested either in India or overseas for narcotics-related offences. Based on his alleged role, Mangwana was arrested under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and remanded to ED custody for three days by a special court in Goa.

The agency said the searches also pointed towards the existence of a larger organised syndicate engaged in narcotics trafficking and laundering of proceeds across multiple states and foreign jurisdictions.

Also Watch:

Read Also Karnataka News: ED Raids 30 Locations Linked To Congress MLA Veerendra Pappy In Illegal Betting Case

ED Links Arrest to Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan

ED added that the crackdown was part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and aimed at hitting cartels at their financial roots. “By attaching properties bought through drug money, ED is reinforcing the national campaign’s objective of a drug-free India,” the agency said in a statement.

Further probe is on to trace more facilitators, beneficiaries and assets linked to the syndicate.