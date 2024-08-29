 Thane: Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital In Bhiwandi Endures Hour-Long Power Outage, Patients Report Suffocation
IGM Hospital is the only big medical facility in Bhiwandi for a 12-15 lakh population. The authorities said that the power went off at around 9.30 pm owing to tree branches falling on the transformer; the supply resumed at 11.10 pm.

NK GuptaUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 10:03 AM IST
article-image
Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Bhiwandi | Prashant Narvekar

Thane: The electricity supply of the state-run Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital in Bhiwandi was disconnected on Tuesday night for one hour and 40 minutes, resulting in patients and their caretakers complaining of suffocation.

Departments Affected Because Of Power Outage

The departments affected included the post-mortem room, casualties room, labour room, and the patient care department.

article-image

