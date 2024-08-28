 Mumbai: SHRC Probes JJ Hospital’s 6-Yr Platelet Process Shutdown
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: SHRC Probes JJ Hospital’s 6-Yr Platelet Process Shutdown

Mumbai: SHRC Probes JJ Hospital’s 6-Yr Platelet Process Shutdown

According to the report, the hospital’s SDP process has not been functional since 2017, and operations were completely halted after 2018.

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 10:07 PM IST
article-image
JJ Hospital, Mumbai | FPJ

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report highlighting the shutdown of a vital process at JJ Hospital’s blood bank – the single donor platelet (SDP) process. This procedure, which has been instrumental in treating patients suffering from dengue and has shown potential benefits for cancer patients as it increases platelet count, has been discontinued for the past six years, affecting public health significantly.

One single administration raises the platelet count by more than 50,000. The shutdown of this essential service has raised concerns among medical professionals and the general public alike.

According to the report, the hospital’s SDP process has not been functional since 2017, and operations were completely halted after 2018. The blood bank, inaugurated in 2009, had seen peak activity in its initial years. However, as revealed by an RTI filed by activist Chetan Kothari, blood collection at the bank has reduced by 31% from 2014 to 2024.

Read Also
Mumbai: SHRC Criticises Urban Development Dept And MCGM For Inaction On Unauthorised Mobile Towers...
article-image

The news report cited the primary reason for the discontinuation of the SDP process is the high cost associated with it.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: Shocking Twist In Nerul Murder Case As Victim Emerges As Mastermind, Police Uncover Plot Over ₹3.5 Crore Land Deal
Navi Mumbai: Shocking Twist In Nerul Murder Case As Victim Emerges As Mastermind, Police Uncover Plot Over ₹3.5 Crore Land Deal
MMR's First Double-Decker Flyover Inaugurated In Mira-Bhayander, Easing Traffic And Reducing Commute Times
MMR's First Double-Decker Flyover Inaugurated In Mira-Bhayander, Easing Traffic And Reducing Commute Times
Kolkata Rap-Murder Case: West Bengal Assembly To Hold Special Session To Pass Bill Proposing Capital Punishment For Rapists; Visuals Surface
Kolkata Rap-Murder Case: West Bengal Assembly To Hold Special Session To Pass Bill Proposing Capital Punishment For Rapists; Visuals Surface
Mumbai: FIR Against Ex-Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey For Alleged Extortion And Forgery Sparks Controversy Amid Clean Image Claims
Mumbai: FIR Against Ex-Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey For Alleged Extortion And Forgery Sparks Controversy Amid Clean Image Claims

“The director of the blood bank, Dr Hitesh Pagare, stated that the entire procedure, including the necessary kits and medical appliances, costs around Rs11,000 per donor. The blood bank is a government-run facility, many of its patients come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and cannot afford such expenses. Dr Pagare mentioned that if the government were to provide free SDP services, similar to provisions for thalassemia and sickle cell patients, the blood bank would be ready to immediately reinstate the process,” the report reads.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Addition of 3 New MRI Machines At KEM & Nair Hospitals Soon, BMC Commissioner Assures...
article-image

In light of these concerns, the SHRC bench, presided over by Justice K K Tated and Sanjay Kumar, has summoned the Director of the Directorate of Health Services, Mumbai, and the Dean of JJ Hospital. They have been instructed to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into the matter to assess the reasons for the shutdown and explore potential solutions to resume the SDP process.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: NCLT Rejects Application Filed Against Future Lifestyle By Mohan Clothing Company

Mumbai: NCLT Rejects Application Filed Against Future Lifestyle By Mohan Clothing Company

Navi Mumbai: Shocking Twist In Nerul Murder Case As Victim Emerges As Mastermind, Police Uncover...

Navi Mumbai: Shocking Twist In Nerul Murder Case As Victim Emerges As Mastermind, Police Uncover...

MMR's First Double-Decker Flyover Inaugurated In Mira-Bhayander, Easing Traffic And Reducing Commute...

MMR's First Double-Decker Flyover Inaugurated In Mira-Bhayander, Easing Traffic And Reducing Commute...

Mumbai: SHRC Probes JJ Hospital’s 6-Yr Platelet Process Shutdown

Mumbai: SHRC Probes JJ Hospital’s 6-Yr Platelet Process Shutdown

Mumbai: CLSPL, BNMV Trust Ink Deal To Set Up Non-Campus Girls Hostel Within Juhu-Vile Parle Belt

Mumbai: CLSPL, BNMV Trust Ink Deal To Set Up Non-Campus Girls Hostel Within Juhu-Vile Parle Belt