Mumbai: SHRC Probes JJ Hospital’s 6-Yr Platelet Process Shutdown

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report highlighting the shutdown of a vital process at JJ Hospital’s blood bank – the single donor platelet (SDP) process. This procedure, which has been instrumental in treating patients suffering from dengue and has shown potential benefits for cancer patients as it increases platelet count, has been discontinued for the past six years, affecting public health significantly.

One single administration raises the platelet count by more than 50,000. The shutdown of this essential service has raised concerns among medical professionals and the general public alike.

According to the report, the hospital’s SDP process has not been functional since 2017, and operations were completely halted after 2018. The blood bank, inaugurated in 2009, had seen peak activity in its initial years. However, as revealed by an RTI filed by activist Chetan Kothari, blood collection at the bank has reduced by 31% from 2014 to 2024.

The news report cited the primary reason for the discontinuation of the SDP process is the high cost associated with it.

“The director of the blood bank, Dr Hitesh Pagare, stated that the entire procedure, including the necessary kits and medical appliances, costs around Rs11,000 per donor. The blood bank is a government-run facility, many of its patients come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and cannot afford such expenses. Dr Pagare mentioned that if the government were to provide free SDP services, similar to provisions for thalassemia and sickle cell patients, the blood bank would be ready to immediately reinstate the process,” the report reads.

In light of these concerns, the SHRC bench, presided over by Justice K K Tated and Sanjay Kumar, has summoned the Director of the Directorate of Health Services, Mumbai, and the Dean of JJ Hospital. They have been instructed to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into the matter to assess the reasons for the shutdown and explore potential solutions to resume the SDP process.