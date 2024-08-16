 Mumbai News: Addition of 3 New MRI Machines At KEM & Nair Hospitals Soon, BMC Commissioner Assures SHRC
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Addition of 3 New MRI Machines At KEM & Nair Hospitals Soon, BMC Commissioner Assures SHRC

Mumbai News: Addition of 3 New MRI Machines At KEM & Nair Hospitals Soon, BMC Commissioner Assures SHRC

Following this update, the SHRC noted that with a clear timeline now in place, there was no need for further inquiry into the matter.

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 02:49 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Civic Chief Bhushan Gagrani (Representative Image) | FPJ

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has assured the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) that three new MRI machines will soon be installed in two of the city’s major government hospitals, KEM and Nair.

The commission was informed that the tender process for purchasing the machines has already commenced, signalling an impending resolution to a critical gap in the city’s public healthcare infrastructure.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Criticises MHADA And BMC For Neglecting Raj Realtors’ Redevelopment Obligations, Orders Immediate Action
Bombay HC Criticises MHADA And BMC For Neglecting Raj Realtors’ Redevelopment Obligations, Orders Immediate Action
BMC: Mayor’s Medical Fund Remains Frozen, Over 600 Patient Applications Pending Amid Ongoing Development Projects
BMC: Mayor’s Medical Fund Remains Frozen, Over 600 Patient Applications Pending Amid Ongoing Development Projects
Mumbai: Special ACB Court Denies Bail To GST Officer In ₹175 Crore Tax Fraud Case
Mumbai: Special ACB Court Denies Bail To GST Officer In ₹175 Crore Tax Fraud Case
Parsi New Year 2024: Zoroastrians Celebrate Navroz, Observing Pateti And Visiting Fire Temples
Parsi New Year 2024: Zoroastrians Celebrate Navroz, Observing Pateti And Visiting Fire Temples

The SHRC took suo-motu cognisance of the issue following a report in a Marathi newspaper that highlighted the unavailability of MRI machines at KEM and Nair hospitals. The article detailed how patients requiring immediate radiological examinations through MRI were being directed to private hospitals.

Read Also
Mumbai: SHRC Takes Cognizance Of Complaint On Over 5000 Mentally Ill Destitutes, Orders Fact-Finding...
article-image

Justices KK Tated and MA Sayeed of the SHRC, while addressing the issue, emphasised the severity of the situation, stating, “Patients requiring immediate radiological MRI scans were forced to seek private radiologists, which not only added to their financial burden but also jeopardised their health – a violation of their fundamental rights under Article 25 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The delay in procuring new MRI machines amounts to gross negligence under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.”

In response, MCGM officials informed the SHRC that although the MRI machines at KEM and Nair hospitals were non-functional, patients were being redirected to other government hospitals, which including Cooper Hospital, Pandit Madanmohan Hospital, Dharavi UHC, and the JJ Hospital.

Read Also
SHRC Slams Maharashtra Police, Orders ₹10 Lakh Compensation For Harassment Leading To Youth's...
article-image

Further, the BMC filed an affidavit with the SHRC, detailing the progress of the procurement process. According to the affidavit, the tender for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of a 3 Tesla MRI machines was issued on July 5, 2024, with online bid submissions closing on July 19. The BMC estimates that the entire process, including manufacturing and installation, will take approximately 12 months.

Following this update, the SHRC noted that with a clear timeline now in place, there was no need for further inquiry into the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Addition of 3 New MRI Machines At KEM & Nair Hospitals Soon, BMC Commissioner Assures...

Mumbai News: Addition of 3 New MRI Machines At KEM & Nair Hospitals Soon, BMC Commissioner Assures...

Bombay HC Criticises MHADA And BMC For Neglecting Raj Realtors’ Redevelopment Obligations, Orders...

Bombay HC Criticises MHADA And BMC For Neglecting Raj Realtors’ Redevelopment Obligations, Orders...

Mumbai: Addition Of 5 New Fire Stations & 7 Sewage Plants In Suburbs, Announces BMC Commissioner...

Mumbai: Addition Of 5 New Fire Stations & 7 Sewage Plants In Suburbs, Announces BMC Commissioner...

Fake Encounter Case: Mumbai Court Denies Home-Cooked Food To Suspended Constable Paramjeet Singh...

Fake Encounter Case: Mumbai Court Denies Home-Cooked Food To Suspended Constable Paramjeet Singh...

BMC: Mayor’s Medical Fund Remains Frozen, Over 600 Patient Applications Pending Amid Ongoing...

BMC: Mayor’s Medical Fund Remains Frozen, Over 600 Patient Applications Pending Amid Ongoing...