Mumbai: SHRC Criticises Urban Development Dept And MCGM For Inaction On Unauthorised Mobile Towers In Slum Areas

Mumbai: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sharply criticised the Urban Development Department (UDD) and the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) for its silence regarding the unauthorised erection of mobile towers on huts in the slum areas of Mankhurd, Govandi, and several other locations.

The commission has described the UDD's behavior as a "tactful silence" and expressed concern over the lack of action against mobile tower providers despite repeated notices.

The SHRC took suo motu cognizance of a report published in a Marathi newspaper, which highlighted the installation of approximately 250 unauthorized mobile towers in slum areas, specifically in M/E Ward, Govandi, Shivaji Nagar, Baiganwadi, and Mankhurd.

According to the commission, these mobile towers were installed on huts in densely populated slum areas, posing serious health and safety risks to the residents. Despite numerous complaints, the MCGM had reportedly failed to take any action, prompting the commission to intervene.

In its recent hearing, the SHRC expressed surprise over a "bold statement" made by the BMC's advocate, who claimed that the UDD had been notified about the issuance of notices to 58 mobile tower service providers. However, the commission noted that no further action had been taken by the UDD, raising concerns about the department's role and responsibilities.

The SHRC has now directed the BMC to file a detailed affidavit, ensuring that all the concerns raised by the commission are addressed. "It is evident from the materials placed on record that the compliance with the basic conditions is lacking. Moreover, despite the advocate's statement regarding the intimation of notices, no subsequent action seems to have been taken by the concerned department," the commission stated.

Furthermore, the commission has instructed the Assistant Government Pleader to submit an affidavit clarifying the UDD's role, duties, and responsibilities in the matter. The SHRC emphasized the need for a transparent explanation regarding the lapses in handling the issue of unauthorized mobile towers in slum areas.