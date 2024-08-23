 Mumbai: SHRC Criticises Urban Development Dept And MCGM For Inaction On Unauthorised Mobile Towers In Slum Areas
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: SHRC Criticises Urban Development Dept And MCGM For Inaction On Unauthorised Mobile Towers In Slum Areas

Mumbai: SHRC Criticises Urban Development Dept And MCGM For Inaction On Unauthorised Mobile Towers In Slum Areas

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sharply criticised the Urban Development Department (UDD) and the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) for its silence regarding the unauthorised erection of mobile towers on huts in the slum areas of Mankhurd, Govandi, and several other locations.

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 11:03 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: SHRC Helps Residents Fight Illegal Eviction | Representative Image

Mumbai: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sharply criticised the Urban Development Department (UDD) and the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) for its silence regarding the unauthorised erection of mobile towers on huts in the slum areas of Mankhurd, Govandi, and several other locations.

The commission has described the UDD's behavior as a "tactful silence" and expressed concern over the lack of action against mobile tower providers despite repeated notices.

The SHRC took suo motu cognizance of a report published in a Marathi newspaper, which highlighted the installation of approximately 250 unauthorized mobile towers in slum areas, specifically in M/E Ward, Govandi, Shivaji Nagar, Baiganwadi, and Mankhurd.

According to the commission, these mobile towers were installed on huts in densely populated slum areas, posing serious health and safety risks to the residents. Despite numerous complaints, the MCGM had reportedly failed to take any action, prompting the commission to intervene.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: SHRC Criticises Urban Development Dept And MCGM For Inaction On Unauthorised Mobile Towers In Slum Areas
Mumbai: SHRC Criticises Urban Development Dept And MCGM For Inaction On Unauthorised Mobile Towers In Slum Areas
Haryana BJP Election Committee, Led By CM Nayab Saini, To Release First Candidate List For Assembly Polls Next Week; VIDEO
Haryana BJP Election Committee, Led By CM Nayab Saini, To Release First Candidate List For Assembly Polls Next Week; VIDEO
Mumbai Archbishop Intervenes In Bandra Fair Dispute: Reduces Stall Rent, But Protesters Demand Preferential Allotment
Mumbai Archbishop Intervenes In Bandra Fair Dispute: Reduces Stall Rent, But Protesters Demand Preferential Allotment
West Bengal: Calcutta HC Orders CBI Probe Into RG Kar Hospital Financial Irregularities, Polygraph Test Approved For Ex-Principal
West Bengal: Calcutta HC Orders CBI Probe Into RG Kar Hospital Financial Irregularities, Polygraph Test Approved For Ex-Principal

In its recent hearing, the SHRC expressed surprise over a "bold statement" made by the BMC's advocate, who claimed that the UDD had been notified about the issuance of notices to 58 mobile tower service providers. However, the commission noted that no further action had been taken by the UDD, raising concerns about the department's role and responsibilities.

The SHRC has now directed the BMC to file a detailed affidavit, ensuring that all the concerns raised by the commission are addressed. "It is evident from the materials placed on record that the compliance with the basic conditions is lacking. Moreover, despite the advocate's statement regarding the intimation of notices, no subsequent action seems to have been taken by the concerned department," the commission stated.

Read Also
Mumbai News: SHRC Takes Cognisance Of Journalist’s Complaint
article-image

Furthermore, the commission has instructed the Assistant Government Pleader to submit an affidavit clarifying the UDD's role, duties, and responsibilities in the matter. The SHRC emphasized the need for a transparent explanation regarding the lapses in handling the issue of unauthorized mobile towers in slum areas.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: SHRC Criticises Urban Development Dept And MCGM For Inaction On Unauthorised Mobile Towers...

Mumbai: SHRC Criticises Urban Development Dept And MCGM For Inaction On Unauthorised Mobile Towers...

Maharashtra: Edu Minister Deepak Kesarkar Suspends Thane And Mumbai Education Officers Over...

Maharashtra: Edu Minister Deepak Kesarkar Suspends Thane And Mumbai Education Officers Over...

Mumbai Archbishop Intervenes In Bandra Fair Dispute: Reduces Stall Rent, But Protesters Demand...

Mumbai Archbishop Intervenes In Bandra Fair Dispute: Reduces Stall Rent, But Protesters Demand...

Attention Commuters! MMRDA To Build Double-Decker Bridge Over Vasai Creek; Check Details Inside

Attention Commuters! MMRDA To Build Double-Decker Bridge Over Vasai Creek; Check Details Inside

Mumbai: Sharad Pawar Downplays CM Face Debate, Says NCP Focused On Changing Maharashtra Government

Mumbai: Sharad Pawar Downplays CM Face Debate, Says NCP Focused On Changing Maharashtra Government