 Thane: Iconic Waghela Tea Depot Raided By FDA, Adulterated Tea Powder Worth ₹8.69 lakh Seized
Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 03:57 PM IST
Thane: The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday raided the Iconic Waghela Tea Depot after allegations of adulteration by social activist Shashi Agarwal of an NGO Madat Samajik Sanshtha of Thane.

The FDA team the local police raided the tea Depot and around 1pm and the operation continued till 9 pm.

The FDA had previously conducted a raid on Waghela Tea Depot on December 8, 2018 suspecting adulteration in their tea products.

On Tuesday the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Thane assistant commissioner (Food) Vyankatesh Vedpathak said, " We along with the local police personnel raided the Waghela Tea Depot in Thane at around 1pm and the operation continued for 8 hours.

"The action was initiated based on the complaint received from a social activist Shashi Agarwal and one more agency. During the raid we have seized the adulterated tea powder worth Rs 8,69,000."

Thane News: Fire Breaks Out At Cloth Shop Near Talao Pali, No Casualties Reported; Visuals Surface
