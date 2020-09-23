Thane: Heavy rainfall leads to three tree falls in the city; no injuries reported

Thane: Heavy rainfall led to three tree fall in Thane on Wednesday. However, no casualty or injury was reported in any of these incidents.

Following the heavy shower in the city, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has alerted the civic officials and regional disaster management cell (RDMC) to be on alert with all necessary mechanism.

According to the RDMC official, a roof of the dargah located at Anand park, Rabodi, Thane, suffered minor damaged due to tree fall. The second incident of tree fall took place on Mithbunder road Near Shree Swami Samarth Math, Kopri, Thane. In the third incident, a tree fell on a car parked at the MIDC office, Wagle estate.