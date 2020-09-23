Thane: Heavy rainfall leads to three tree falls in the city; no injuries reported

Thane: Heavy rainfall led to three tree fall in Thane on Wednesday. However, no casualty or injury was reported in any of these incidents.
Following the heavy shower in the city, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has alerted the civic officials and regional disaster management cell (RDMC) to be on alert with all necessary mechanism.
According to the RDMC official, a roof of the dargah located at Anand park, Rabodi, Thane, suffered minor damaged due to tree fall. The second incident of tree fall took place on Mithbunder road Near Shree Swami Samarth Math, Kopri, Thane. In the third incident, a tree fell on a car parked at the MIDC office, Wagle estate.
"TMC commissioner has directed the Thane's RDMC team to be alert, following the heavy rainfall alert in the city. No major waterlogging reported in Thane so far," informed an official from RDMC Thane.
According to the TMC official, from September 22, 8:30 am to September 23, 6:30 am; Thane city has recorded 160.80 mm rainfall. Since Wednesday morning the city has recorded total 43.40 mm rainfall.
Until now, Thane city has recorded 3547.93 mm of total rainfall. Last year the city had recorded 4319.91 mm of total rainfall till September 23.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)