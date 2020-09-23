Thane Rains: How much it rained in the city on September 23, 2020

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai overnight, leaving many parts of the metropolis in waist deep water and disrupting rail and road traffic on Wednesday, officials said.

Suburban train services of Central Railway and Western Railway were suspended but resumed later as the intensity of the downpour waned. Railways also cancelled or rescheduled many long-distance trains following the heavy rains.

There was waterlogging in Sion-Kurla and Chunabhatti- Kurla sections and traffic was suspended on CSMT-Thane and CSMT-Vashi sections for safety reasons, a CR official said.

Suburban trains, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, are being operated for essential services employees due to COVID-19 outbreak and common citizens are not authorised to travel in them as of now.

Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on standby in view of heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts, Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said.

Wadettiwar said heavy rains caused a flood-like situation in many places, adding that Disaster Management department is keeping a close watch on the situation.

Thane Municipal Corporation on Wednesday issued a data regarding total rainfall during the day.

Here is how much it rained in the district on September 23, 2020

RDMC-TMC: 23 September 2020

08:30 Hrs. To 16:30 Hrs. (Last 08 Hrs. Updates)

Today's Rainfall- 14.96 mm.

Rainfall- 14.96 mm.

Total Rainfall- 3571.27 mm.

(Rainfall in Sept, 2019 - 4319.91MM.)