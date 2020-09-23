Navi Mumbai Rains: How much it rained in Vashi, Khoparkhairne, Airoli, Nerul, and Belapur on September 23, 2020

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai overnight, leaving many parts of the metropolis in waist deep water and disrupting rail and road traffic on Wednesday. Mumbai received one of the highest showers in the last 24 hours of this monsoon season and more rainfall is likely in the city and suburbs.

Heavy showers overnight and early Wednesday morning caused waterlogging at many places in the metropolis, disrupting rail and road traffic. The Santacruz observatory (in western suburbs) received 286.4 mm rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre Deputy Director General K S Hosalikar said.

Meanwhile, as per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) today, a total of 3202.74 mm rainfall was recorded from 8:30 AM on Tuesday to 8:30 AM on Wednesday. As per NMMC's data, Belapur received 278.40 mm rainfall while Nerul, Vashi, Khoparkhairne, and Airoli received 288.50, 186.30 mm, 182.30 mm, and 178.80 mm rain respectively.