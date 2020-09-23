Mumbai Rains: Amid heavy rains, BMC appeals to offices to remain shut

Meanwhile, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal also appealed to Mumbaikars to take precautions and not venture out of their homes except for essential purposes.

On Wednesday morning, public transport services were hit and normal life was affected in the financial capital due to heavy downpour and waterlogging. Several streets and low-lying areas were waterlogged due to overnight rains, and the road traffic was also badly hit, a civic official said. Some vehicles broke down in the water, affecting the traffic movement.

Heavy water-logging was reported from the traditional flood-prone areas of central Mumbai like Sion, Matunga, Kurla, Chunabhatti, Mazagaon, Masjid Bunder, and Byculla. Besides several areas in the suburbs like Goregaon, Malad, Dahisar, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Mulund experienced waterlogging.

The Central Railway has suspended suburban services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Thane and Vashi. Special mail/express trains have been rescheduled, said CR Chief Spokesperson Shivaji Sutar. Similarly, submerged tracks compelled the Western Railway to suspend all suburban services between Churchgate to Andheri.