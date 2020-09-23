Heavy rains throw Mumbai’s road traffic out of gear

Mumbai: With heavy rains lashing the city on Tuesday night, vehicular traffic was badly hit at various places in the city leading to major congestion. While Andheri subway was closed for traffic due to waterlogging, traffic in other parts of the city moved at a snail's pace due to torrential rains.

According to a traffic police official, waterlogging was reported at several spots across the city -- Western Express Highway, Eastern Freeway, SV Road, Byculla railway station and P D'Mello Road between Dockyard Road and Reay Road. Traffic crawled at these places due to waterlogging. An official added that there was waterlogging near Matunga circle as well and traffic had been diverted to Bhau Daji Lad Road.

There was waterlogging at the Hindmata junction, Teen Bakda at Bandstand, Mahalakshmi junction at BD Road, JJ junction and SCLR Slip Road. The WEH also witnessed long queues of vehicles stuck in jams amidst heavy rains and thunderstorms. Hindmata was also under 2 feet water causing traffic to move slowly and diversion were put in place at Sion on the south bound arm.

Traffic officials were immediately posted along the various waterlogging spots to manage the traffic and alert the motorists of any diversions.

The IMD had predicted heavy rains in Mumbai and Thane on Tuesday. The IMD had issued a red alert with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall (between 64 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours) at isolated places. The intensity of the rain is likely to reduce from Wednesday, with the weather bureau issuing a yellow alert for Mumbai.