Mumbai

Updated on
LIVE

Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai Rain: Latest updates

By FPJ Web Desk

Several parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Tuesday night leading to waterlogging in some areas including Sion and Goregaon. According to IMD, suburban Mumbai witnessed actual rainfall of 23.4 mm on Tuesday, a departure of 129 per cent from the normal rainfall. The weather department has predicted 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' for the city on Wednesday.

Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai Rain: Latest updates
PTI Photo

Waterlogging near King Circle area

Suburban rail services on Western Railway suspended

Due to heavy rain & water logging between Churchgate -Andheri, suburban train service is suspended & suburban local service is running normal between Andheri and Virar: Western Railway PRO

Heavy rain in Mumbai disrupts suburban rail services on Central Railway

Suburban rail services on Central Railway have been affected due to continuous heavy rains in several parts of Mumbai. Services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Thane/Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vashi have been suspended. "Due to continuous rains and waterlogging at Sion-Kurla, Chunabhatti-Kurla and Masjid, suburban services on Central Railway are suspended between CSMT-Thane/CSMT-Vashi. Shuttle Services are running between Thane-Kalyan and beyond and Vashi and Panvel," the Central Railway said in a statement. Also, long-distance special trains are being rescheduled.

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in