Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai Rain: Latest updates

Suburban rail services on Western Railway suspended
Due to heavy rain & water logging between Churchgate -Andheri, suburban train service is suspended & suburban local service is running normal between Andheri and Virar: Western Railway PRO
Heavy rain in Mumbai disrupts suburban rail services on Central Railway
Suburban rail services on Central Railway have been affected due to continuous heavy rains in several parts of Mumbai. Services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Thane/Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vashi have been suspended. "Due to continuous rains and waterlogging at Sion-Kurla, Chunabhatti-Kurla and Masjid, suburban services on Central Railway are suspended between CSMT-Thane/CSMT-Vashi. Shuttle Services are running between Thane-Kalyan and beyond and Vashi and Panvel," the Central Railway said in a statement. Also, long-distance special trains are being rescheduled.
