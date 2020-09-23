Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai Rain: Latest updates

Suburban rail services on Central Railway have been affected due to continuous heavy rains in several parts of Mumbai. Services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Thane/Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vashi have been suspended. "Due to continuous rains and waterlogging at Sion-Kurla, Chunabhatti-Kurla and Masjid, suburban services on Central Railway are suspended between CSMT-Thane/CSMT-Vashi. Shuttle Services are running between Thane-Kalyan and beyond and Vashi and Panvel," the Central Railway said in a statement. Also, long-distance special trains are being rescheduled.