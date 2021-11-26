Thane: Health department of district collector's office take action against bogus doctors running clinics, 31 held

The health department of the Thane District Collector's office had taken action against 31 bogus doctors. The authorities had carried out a drive and took action against the doctor's who were running the clinic without any documents.

A meeting was held recently at the Thane district collector office, where the authorities revealed the action. As per the procedure to run a clinic the doctor's need a no-objection report from the gram panchayat or Nagar panchayat.

"We had asked the doctor's to submit the no objection report to the respective department. The drive was carried out at five taluka including Ambernath, Bhiwandi, Shahpur, Kalyan and Murbad. We took a report of the overall action taken against the doctor and found around 31 doctor's," said Manish Renghe, district health officer, Thane district.

Renghe had further requested the local police to give protection to the health officer. To carry out a smooth action against the bogus doctors.

Officials from the health department of the Thane Collector's Office said till October 31, the authorities had taken action against 37 doctors.

"A case has been registered against 31 bogus doctors and investigation and procedure going in court. Around 30 bogus doctors' clinics had been closed and stopped," said an official.

Renghe further said after the drive at present there are no bogus doctors in the Thane district.

"We have also informed the gram panchayat and Nagar panchayat to verify the documents of the doctors with the District health department. Before giving a no-objection certificate to the doctors. We will also issue a letter to different gram panchayats and Nagar panchayats to follow the procedure," added Renghe.

