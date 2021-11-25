Thane: Fake COVID-19 vaccination certificate racket busted, 2 held

MUMBAI: The Shil Daighar police in Thane have arrested two people for issuing fake certificates to the unvaccinated, to enable them to have access to local trains and other facilities.

The police have recovered around 50 to 70 certificates from the duo.

The accused were identified as Siraj Ansari and Shahnawaz Ansari, both residents of Mumbra. Siraj is into Aadhar card enrolment work, while Shahnawaz is jobless. Assistant commissioner of police, Kalwa division, Venkat Andhale, confirmed the arrest but refused to divulge further details.

Off late, it is mandatory for commuters to have fully vaccinated certificates to travel in suburban trains. Therefore, the vaccination certificates are in high demand, especially from “residents from Thane, Mumbra, Daighar and other parts who are travelling to Mumbai,’’ the police said. These ‘bogus’ documents also given them access to malls and other offices, where vaccination certificates have to be produced, the officer added.

It has been found that the accused would charge between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 for the document, depending on the person. “They had a variety of Covaxin and Covidshield certificates with them,” added the officer.

Sources claimed that the accused had procured the certificates from IGM hospital in Bhiwandi and another hospital in Vashi and Thane. “We are checking from where they got the certificates and who else was involved in the racket. If the certificates were issued, then where are the doses? Were they also sold illegally?” demanded an official.

In the last few days, the police have detained over ten people linked to the racket.

Meanwhile, IGM hospital’s dean Rajesh More said they are not aware of fake vaccinations on their premises. “The certificate itself has the name of the person who is vaccinated. Also, it has the centre’s name mentioned on it. If we detect any such anomaly, we will take action,” More clarified.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 11:06 PM IST