Thane: Gautam Singhania finishes maiden realty project ahead of time

Thane: Even as Covid-19 restrictions and escalation in the rates of housing construction material and equipment stopped several projects in Thane, Raymond Realty has completed its maiden residential project, TenX Habitat Towers, two years ahead of the RERA deadline.

The firm’s Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania held a media interaction on Saturday along with the Thane Municipal Corporation as well as local bodies to announce the completion. He handed over the keys to some occupants and said that there will be no water scarcity for the residents of this project.

Also present at the event were renowned architect Hafeez Contractor and Raymond Realty’s CEO Harmohan Sahni.

Mr Singhania said, “It’s a very proud moment for us to have achieved the commendable feat in just three years of our operations that many established players have not been able to do so. Last year in the month of October, we made a commitment to deliver a part of our maiden project… and I am delighted that we lived up to our promise. Also we have set an industry benchmark by delivering three towers 24 months ahead of the RERA deadline…”

Mr Contractor said, “The best part of the firm… is that even though the top management was new in the field, they gave a manufacturing touch to complete the project on time.”