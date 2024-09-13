Thane: Gas Leak At Ambernath Factory Sparks Fear In City, Thick Smoke Lowers Visibility; Visuals Surface

Video screengrab | X/@BigBreakingWire

Thane: A gas leak occurred at a chemical company in the Morivli MIDC area of Ambernath, causing widespread panic among residents. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday night at Nikachem Products, where a large amount of smoke spread throughout the city. Many citizens reported difficulties due to the smoke, with symptoms such as burning eyes, throat irritation and difficulty in breathing.

The chemical leak affected the entire Ambernath city, leading to fear and anxiety among the residents. The gas leak and later spread of chemicals in the air persisted from around 9 pm to midnight. Upon learning of the incident, police, the MIDC fire brigade and officials from the air pollution control board rushed to the scene to assess and contain the situation.

MPCB Officials Didn't Inspect Site, Allege Locals

However, according to a Dainik Prabhat report, a shocking revelation came to light when it was discovered that the regional officer of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) in Kalyan did not personally inspect the site but instead sent a driver. This has led to public outrage and demands for strict action against the MPCB official for negligence.

Nikachem Products, located on plot number 43 in the Morivli MIDC area, manufactures chemical products. The MIDC area houses numerous chemical factories that have frequently been reported for air and water pollution. Residents have long been calling for stricter measures to be taken against these companies, urging the MPCB to enforce regulations and prevent such incidents in the future.

Chemical Reaction Likely Led To Gas Leak

Officials from the fire brigade suggested that the gas leak might have been caused by a chemical reaction in oil drums stored at the company's premises, likely due to the high temperatures. Investigations are underway to identify the exact nature of the gas that leaked. Fortunately, the situation is now under control, but the demand for accountability and stricter regulations remains strong among the local population.

Calls for action against negligent MPCB officers and chemical factories in the MIDC area are growing, as residents seek assurance that such hazardous incidents will not reoccur.