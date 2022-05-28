Thane: Four youths stranded on Mama-Bhanja hill rescued after two hours

Photo: File Image

Over 15 officials from the Vartak Nagar Police personnel, along with the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) team, spent around two hours rescuing four youngsters who got stuck on the Mama-Bhanja hill in Thane on Saturday, May 28, at around 10:31 am.

The officials along with the Thane disaster response force (TDRF) team and fire brigade carried a jeep, one bike ambulance, one pick-up vehicle, one rescue vehicle and one emergency vehicle for the rescue operation.

The police officials from Vartak Nagar police station said, "On Saturday four youngsters went trekking on the Mama-Bhanja hill and they got stuck. Soon we received the call from the RDCMC team and we reached the spot."

RDMC chief Avinash Sawant said, "We received a call from the Wagle Fire Station at around 10:31 am regarding four youngsters trapped at Mama-Bhanja Hill. We were told that the youngsters in the age group of 16 to 21 years were stuck on the hill and are looking out for help. We soon left with the team along with all the equipment and rescued them after about two hours of effort. No one was injured during the rescue operation. After rescuing them, we handed all of them to the Vartak Nagar police station."

The four youngsters have been identified as Darshan Patil (21), a resident of Lodha Hamara in Kolshet Thane, Sarthak Dighe (18), a resident of Chendani Koliwada in Kopari, Thane, Hershal Patil (15), a resident of Shivai Nagar in Vartak Nagar, Thane and Spandan Narvekar (16) a resident of Kanhaiya Nagar in Kopari, Thane.