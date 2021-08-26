Thane: Four assault security guard, incident captured on CCTV

The Manpada police in Dombivli have registered a case against four unknown persons for assaulting a security guard outside a shop. The incident was captured on CCTV and the police are trying to trace the accused persons. The guard has been admitted to Sion Hospital and is undergoing treatment.

The police said the security guard, Nilesh Ghosh, was working with Guru Kripa lubricant oil depot in Manpada. The depot is owned by Yeshwant Aarya, 36, and his family. He has been working there for the last 18 months and his duty timings are from 10 pm to 10 am.

The police said that Aarya, the complainant in the case, said that the incident took place at 3:30 am on August 24, when Ghosh was sleeping outside the shop.

A police officer said that four unknown persons came and assaulted Ghosh. At around 4:30 am, Aarya’s brother called him and informed him about the assault. Aarya reached the shop and saw Ghosh bleeding. He took him to Rukmanibai Hospital, a civic-run hospital in Kalyan. After primary treatment, he was shifted to Sion Hospital. Aarya then approached the Manpada police, where a case was registered.

Senior police inspector Dadahari Choure said, “We have registered a case against four unknown persons and are investigating the matter. The incident is captured on CCTV and the accused are yet to be traced. The reason behind the attack is yet to be established.”

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:32 AM IST