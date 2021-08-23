Madhya Pradesh: Thieves steal oil from shop, act caught by CCTV

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves are now targeting wholesale grocery shops in Kukshi. On Sunday, they stole oil from Deepak Lunkaran Gupta's shop Rukhmani Trading on Singhana Road. The thieves and their act were captured in the CCTV camera.

Thieves targeted Shagun Traders’ wholesale grocery shop at Nariman Point on the night of August 14, and stole oil cans. The information about the loss was yet to be received.

The police inspected the spot of the theft incident. In Kukshi, the matter of theft remains a topic of discussion. At the same time, in this case, station in-charge Kamal Gehlot said that the police were trying to identify the thieves on the basis of the CCTV footage and they would be nabbed soon.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 09:38 PM IST