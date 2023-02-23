Thane: Former TMC mayor Meenakshi Shinde lodges defamation case against MP Sanjay Raut |

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) former mayor Meenakshi Shinde has lodged a defamation case against UBT Shiv-Sena leader Sanjay Raut for alleging that there was threat to his life from Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde.

Meenakshi Shinde in her complaint to the Kapurbawdi police station alleged that the accusations made by Sanjay Raut against the CM's son were totally baseless and made with the intention of maligning his name and further creating enmity between the two groups.

MP Shrikant Shinde is a clean image leader

Meenakshi Shinde also added that MP Shrikant Shinde has a clean image and till date there is no case against him at any police station.

Uttam Sonawane, senior police inspector with Kapurbawdi police station while speaking with FPJ correspondent said, " Based on the complaint filed by TMC former mayor Meenakshi Shinde we have registered an FIR against Sanjay Raut under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153 (A) (promoting disharmony between different groups, religious etc), 500 (defamation) and other relevant sections. We are investigating the case and accordingly we will take action against Raut."

Earlier Raut has sent a letter to the Thane police chief Jai Jeet Singh alleging that Kalyan constituency MP Shrikant Shinde had given a contract to kill him to a Thane based don Raja Thakur.

