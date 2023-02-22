Sanjay Raut death threat: CM Eknath Shinde says probe will be conducted in matter

e-Paper Get App
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Sanjay Raut and Eknath Shinde | FPJ
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that a probe will be initiated in connection with Sanjay Raut's allegations of threat to life because of CM's son, MP Shrikant Shinde.

The TV reports quoted Shinde saying that they will probe the matter and see whether it is a stunt or not.

Raut, on Tuesday, had claimed that he has a threat to life in letters to Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Thane Police Commissioner Jai Jeet Singh. In the letter he had written that Shrikant Shinde has hired a goon from Thane, named Raja Thakur to kill him.

Following this, Thane police reached at his residence on Wednesday morning and reportedly recorded his statements. His security was also increased after cognisance of his complaint was taken by Fadnavis who also is State Home Minister.

