e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane cops reach Sanjay Raut's home, record his statements after claims of danger to his life

Thane cops reach Sanjay Raut's home, record his statements after claims of danger to his life

Sanjay Raut on February 21 said that he has been receiving death threats from Shinde group and he alleged that CM Eknath Shinde's son MP Shrikant Shinde has hired a mafia don from Thane, Raja Thakur to kill him.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 10:51 AM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut | PTI
Follow us on

The Thane police on Wednesday reached at Shiv Sena [UBT] MP Sanjay Raut's home a day after he wrote to commissioner Jai Jeet Singh claiming threat to his life.

According to TV reports, the police also recorded his statements in connection with the same.

Raut on February 21, in a letter to Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Thane Police, said that he has been receiving death threats from Shinde group and he alleged that CM Eknath Shinde's son MP Shrikant Shinde has hired a mafia don from Thane, Raja Thakur to kill him.

This is breaking story, further details awaited

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: NMMC plays state anthem on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti

Navi Mumbai: NMMC plays state anthem on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti

Shiv Sena row: Supreme Court to hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea challenging EC verdict today at 3:30pm

Shiv Sena row: Supreme Court to hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea challenging EC verdict today at 3:30pm

Mumbai: BMC Class X student earns YouTube honour

Mumbai: BMC Class X student earns YouTube honour

Thane cops reach Sanjay Raut's home, record his statements after claims of danger to his life

Thane cops reach Sanjay Raut's home, record his statements after claims of danger to his life

Thane: 3 injured as fire breaks out at restaurant in Ghodbunder Road; visuals surface

Thane: 3 injured as fire breaks out at restaurant in Ghodbunder Road; visuals surface