Thane cops reach Sanjay Raut's home, record his statements after claims of danger to his life

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut | PTI

The Thane police on Wednesday reached at Shiv Sena [UBT] MP Sanjay Raut's home a day after he wrote to commissioner Jai Jeet Singh claiming threat to his life.

According to TV reports, the police also recorded his statements in connection with the same.

Raut on February 21, in a letter to Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Thane Police, said that he has been receiving death threats from Shinde group and he alleged that CM Eknath Shinde's son MP Shrikant Shinde has hired a mafia don from Thane, Raja Thakur to kill him.

This is breaking story, further details awaited

