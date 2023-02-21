Mumbai: Sanjay Raut claims to have received death threats from Shinde group, alleges CM's son gave contract to kill him

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut | PTI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena [UBT] MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday alleged that he has been receiving death threats from the Shinde faction, stated reports in local media.

Reports also quoted him alleging that he Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde was the one who gave contract to kill him.

Raut made these allegations in a latter to Deputy Chief Minister and State Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Raut, in his letter, alleged that Shrikant Shinde has hired one goon Raja Thakur to kill him.

In a letter dated February 21, he wrote that there has been an increase in threats and attacks on people's representatives in Maharashtra in the last few days and added that it's not Maharashtra's tradition.

"After the transfer of power in Maharashtra, all my security arrangements were removed. I have no complaints about that. Such political decisions are made. Security of the people's representatives is a matter of the government and as the Home Minister you are competent to do so, yet I would like to bring to your notice one serious matter," Raut mentioned in his letter written in Marathi.

He then wrote, "According to the information I have received, a notorious gangster from Thane, Raja Thakur and his gang have been given the contract to attack by Shrikant Shinde. Looking at the current situation in Maharashtra, this issue needs to be brought to your attention."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the reports, he has also written to Thane top cop a letter in the matter wherein he mentions not only MP Shrikant Shinde but others as well and claimed to have threat from those persons.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)