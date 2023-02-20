Shiv Sena row: Ashish Shelar slams Sanjay Raut after his tirade against BJP after EC decision | File Image

Maharashtra politics has been stirred by Election Commission of India's decision to allot the party name [Shiv Sena] and party symbol [bow and arrow] to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction.

Sena [UBT] MP Sanjay Raut amidst the row slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shinde faction; he also slammed the judiciary. Raut's allegation that the courts are in the rulers' pockets stoked controversy and many leaders from the saffron party hit back.

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar, while slamming Raut, said that he [Sanjay] should stay within his reach. Shelar, infuriated Raut's tirade against the saffron party, said that before criticising Shinde group or BJP, he should stay within his limits.

According to a local media report, Ashish Shelar, while criticising Raut, said that he [Raut] who has not contested a single election is criticising BJP and Shinde faction. He also slammed Uddhav Thackeray and said the latter left Hindutva for the post of Chief Minister and the power.

Shelar said that the Thackerays who have now dragged the Shinde group to court had previously dragged their family to court for money.

Case against Raut for comments on CM Shinde

A complaint has been filed in Nashik against Sanjay Raut for speaking ill about CM Shinde during a press conference.

