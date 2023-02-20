Shiv Sena Row: Complaint filed against Sanjay Raut over remarks against CM Eknath Shinde

A complaint has been filed against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut in Nashik over objectionable remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a press conference in Nashik.
