Shiv Sena Row: Complaint filed against Sanjay Raut over remarks against CM Eknath Shinde

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
article-image
Complaint filed against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut | ANI
A complaint has been filed against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut in Nashik over objectionable remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a press conference in Nashik.

