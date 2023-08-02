Thane: Former MLA Pappu Kalani's PA Dies By Suicide Along With Wife

Pappu Kalani's PA Nandu Nanavare |

Thane: In a shocking incident on Tuesday, Nandu Nanavare, the personal assistant of former MLAs from Ulhasnagar Pappu Kalani and Jyoti Kalani allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of the house along with his wife following a domestic dispute.

“Nandu Nanavare, the PA of former MLAs Pappu Kalani and Jyoti Kalani lived in a three-storey house with his two wives and two children behind Ulhasnagar Camp No 4 near Nagarani Mandir in Ashlegaon,” said Sanjay Gaikwad, senior police inspector, Vitthalwadi police station.

“Nanavare used to do work for the Kalani family, including going to the ministry on their behalf. Also, he used to go to the office of MLA Balaji Kinikar to do work for the legislator,” said the police officer.

“Nanavare was in the house with his first wife Ujwala on Tuesday afternoon. The other wife had gone to drop the child at school, while the daughter of the first wife had gone to college,” Gaikwad said.

“Nanavare and Ujwala were alone at home when the latter first jumped down from the third floor of the house in the afternoon. Neighbours rushed out of their houses on hearing the loud noise and saw Ujwala was lying in pool of blood. The neighbours urged Nanavare, who was about to jump not to do so but the man did not heed their requests,” he said.

“The neighbours took both of them to hospital but the doctor declared them dead before admission. We filed a case and investigation is underway,” said the police official.

“Nanavare used to come to my office. But I don't have any private PA,” Kinikar said.

