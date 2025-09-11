 Vice President-Elect C.P. Radhakrishnan Vows Impartiality, Bids Farewell To Maharashtra
Vice President-Elect C.P. Radhakrishnan Vows Impartiality, Bids Farewell To Maharashtra

The outgoing governor said that his 13-month tenure in the state was the happiest period in his public life, and he would carry with him fond memories as he is set to move to Delhi as the next Vice President of India. According to reports, Radhakrishnan is likely to be sworn in by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 06:54 AM IST
article-image
vice president-elect C P Radhakrishnan | X @ysjagan

While thanking the government and all concerned, Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan, at an informal function at Raj Bhavan, said he remained unbiased and aimed to treat both the ruling party and the opposition equally, noting that in a democracy, both play an equally important role.

Excerpts of his speech, delivered on August 25 when he was felicitated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his cabinet colleagues and a few members of the state legislature after his candidature was announced, were released on Wednesday.

The outgoing governor said that his 13-month tenure in the state was the happiest period in his public life, and he would carry with him fond memories as he is set to move to Delhi as the next Vice President of India. According to reports, Radhakrishnan is likely to be sworn in by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

He also said Maharashtra had given him an invaluable administrative and political experience.

Saying that Maharashtra would always hold a special place in his heart, Radhakrishnan added that he carries fond memories of the state and its people.


