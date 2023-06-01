Thane: Former Domino's Pizza employee arrested for stealing ₹80,000 in Dombivali

Representative Image

Thane: A 29-year-old former employee of Domino's Pizza in Dombivali, Thane, was arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 80,000 from the store. The accused, Vijay Ashok Mantode, had been recently fired from his job due to his alcohol addiction.

Desperate Measures: Accused Steals to Repay Debts

Struggling with mounting debts and no means of earning, the accused decided to steal from Domino's Pizza to repay the borrowed money he owed. After losing his job, Vijay was faced with the pressure to repay his debts to people who had lent him money for alcohol.

The accused carefully planned the theft, wearing a pyjama and kurta to disguise himself and covering his face. He surveyed the area outside the shop and found it empty, providing him with an opportunity to carry out the theft. Using a hacksaw blade, he opened the main entrance of Domino's Pizza and proceeded to the safe room where the customer's money was kept. Breaking into the safe, he stole Rs 80,000.

Captured on CCTV: Police Identify and Interrogate Suspect

The entire incident was captured on the shop's CCTV camera, leading the police to suspect Vijay. They interrogated him, and he confessed to the crime. The evidence from the CCTV footage further supported his confession.

Accused Confesses to the Crime

Within 24 hours of the incident, the Ramnagar police arrested Vijay Ashok Mantode. He was taken into custody on Thursday and has been sent for two days of police custody. The investigation will continue to gather further details and evidence related to the case.