 Thane: 3 women dead, 4 injured as autorickshaw falls in drain in Bhiwandi
Thane: 3 women dead, 4 injured as autorickshaw falls in drain in Bhiwandi

The incident took place under Kongaon police station limits on the Mumbai-Nashik highway.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 06:41 PM IST
Representative Image | PTI

Thane: Three women died and four persons were injured after the autorickshaw they were travelling in, fell into a nullah (drain) in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

Deceased kin of autorickshaw driver

The incident took place under Kongaon police station limits on the Mumbai-Nashik highway in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, he added. "The autorickshaw driver's wife, daughter and sister-in-law died in the accident when they were returning from Mumbai. Passersby helped in the rescue efforts," he said.

It is learnt that those injured were also related to the driver.

