Navi Mumbai: Trailer driver held after auto-rickshaw driver dies in Sanpada flyover accident

Navi Mumbai: A 40-year-old auto-rickshaw driver died and a passenger was injured after the auto-rickshaw hit a stationary trailer on the Sanpada flyover on the Sion-Panvel highway. The accident took place around 4 am when the auto-rickshaw was going to Nerul from Mumbai.

The Sanpada police arrested the trailer driver, who has been identified as Deepak Kumar Bind, 22.

The deceased was identified as Javed Zahid Ansari, a Malad East resident; the injured passenger was identified as Pravin Sharma, 44, a resident of Nerul.

Incident took place on Tuesday morning

According to police, on Tuesday morning, Sharma came to his Nerul home in Javed's rickshaw. When the rickshaw reached the Sanpada flyover on the Sion-Panvel road at around 4 am, Javed didn’t notice the trailer parked on the flyover rammed into the trailer.

After the accident, both Javed and the passenger Pravin were seriously injured as they got stuck under the rickshaw trailer. After getting the information, Sanpada police rushed to the spot and admitted both of them to the hospital. However, Ansari was declared dead before admission.

Trailer driver found responsible after initial investigation

In the initial investigation, the trailer driver was found responsible for the accident as he did not put on the rear parking light after the trailer stopped on the flyover. He had not even put a reflector behind the trailer as a safety measure.