Navi Mumbai: One dies, two injured after car hits container on Panvel-Uran road

Navi Mumbai: One dies, two injured after car hit container on Panvel-Uran road | Photo: Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: A 35-year-old woman died while two others were injured after the car in which they were travelling hit a container truck near Pushpak Nagar on Panvel-Uran road on Thursday night. A constable attached to the Panvel traffic unit pulled them out and took them to MGM hospital.

Incident took place in Pushpak Nagar near Panvel-Uran road

Timely help by the police constable helped to save two of the family, said police. The incident took place around 9.30 pm near sector 5 in Pushpak Nagar along the Panvel-Uran road.

The deceased was identified as Rashmi Singh and the two injured were identified as Sanjeev Kumar Singh, 40, and Shreyashi, 10. According to police, the family, a resident of Kalpataru Riverside in Takka in Panvel, was going to Uran when they met with the accident.

Truck driver took a sharp turn suddenly without flashing indicators

According to police, Sanjeev was driving the car and his wife Rashmi Singh was sitting in the front seat and his daughter in the back seat. When they were crossing Pushpak Nagar, the driver of the container truck, which was parked along the left side of the road, started the vehicle suddenly without flashing indicators and took a sharp turn towards the right-side lane in the road.

“The truck driver did not notice the car coming from behind and did not even give a light indication. All this happened in a freak of the moment and the car hit the container,” said a police official from Panvel City police station.

Police constable noticed car, managed to take injured to hospital

Meanwhile, a police constable, Keshav Nika, attached to the Panvel Traffic unit noticed the car while returning home after work. He stopped his motorbike and pulled all three injured out from the car and sought help from vehicles moving along the highway. Finally, he managed to take them to MGM Hospital in Kamothe. While the woman died on arrival at the hospital, the two others injured in the accident were saved due to timely help.

The Panvel taluka police registered a case of rash driving and negligence against the container driver and launched a manhunt.