Thane: Forest officers in Yeoor turn blind eye to order restricting movement at night, social activist offers CCTV solution

Despite the instructions given by the state forest minister Sudhir Mungatiwar to restrict citizens' movement in Yeoor forest in Thane from 11 pm to 7 am, forest officers seem to be turning a blind eye. On April 16 at around 12:44 am, the gates of Yeoor were opened by a guard, and over 60 cars and 20 bikes were allowed to exit.

Minister had announced restrictions on movement from April 13

Previously, on April 13, forest officers, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials, Yeoor Van Hak Samiti members, and NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad met with the state forest minister to discuss various issues at Yeoor forest. Following the meeting, Mungatiwar announced restrictions on movement in Yeoor Forest from 11 pm to 7 am, effective from April 13.

Yogesh Mundhara, a social activist from Thane, expressed concerns about the situation, stating that the nuisance in Yeoor was due to the forest department officials and the beat chowki at the gate of Yeoor at Upvan in Thane. Mundhara suggested installing CCTV cameras on the gates to prevent such situations from occurring again.

Social activist offers CCTV solution

Mundhara wrote a letter to the state forest minister and other officials from the forest department, offering to provide CCTV cameras and their maintenance lifetime to Yeoor forest on behalf of his NGO if they installed them. Mundhara added that more than 60 cars and 20 bikes had been allowed to enter and exit Yeoor forest gate at 12:44 am on April 16, contrary to the minister's orders. He also sent a picture of the incident to the minister and called for an inquiry and suspension of the officers who failed to comply with the minister's instructions.

Police not deployed at gate

A range forest officer from Yeoor forest, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that they had been following the orders of the forest minister and that the police were supposed to be deployed at the gate, but none had been deployed yet. The officer added that eight guards patrolled the area at night and closed the gate at 11 pm. However, a mob of more than 100 people often fought with staff to open the gate.

The range forest officer urged the Thane Municipal Corporation officials to take action against illegal hotels, which he believed were causing problems. He also called for police deployment to avoid such situations in the future.

MLA Awhad raises concern

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad expressed his concern on Twitter, stating that there was no fear among forest officers about the forest minister's orders, and action should be taken against those who allowed cars and bikes to enter and exit the Yeoor forest gate after 11 pm.

The FPJ correspondent attempted to reach the forest minister Sudhir Mungatiwar for comment, but he was unavailable.