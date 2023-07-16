Thane Fire Depart to Introduce Advanced Machines for Locating Drowned Persons & Rescuing Flood Victims | Representative Pic

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) fire department is set to incorporate cutting-edge technology into their operations with the introduction of two advanced machines. The first machine, based on Canadian technology, utilizes an underwater solar scanner to accurately locate drowned individuals in lakes. The second machine, a Turkish technology-based 'Fast LifeGuard,' will aid in safely rescuing individuals during floods.

Girish Zalke, Chief Fire Officer of TMC, announced the upcoming implementation of these machines and highlighted their significance in search and rescue efforts. He stated, "Searching for a drowned person in a lake or deep open holes during the monsoon is a herculean task for the Thane fire brigade officials. However, with the introduction of these machines, we aim to enhance our capabilities. Through the underwater solar scanner, we will be able to accurately locate drowned persons in the lake. This will significantly reduce the time spent on search operations, which can sometimes stretch for days. The machine tracks the human body through a scanner, facilitating the retrieval process. It is based on Turkish technology."

FastLife Guard Machine

Zalke further explained the benefits of the 'Fast LifeGuard' machine, stating, "This machine will prove invaluable in rescuing individuals stranded in floods. It eliminates the need for personnel to risk their lives by approaching the trapped person. With the help of a remote control, which operates up to 800 meters, the machine can safely approach the stranded person and bring them to shore. Demonstrations of both machines have been conducted at Masunda Lake, and soon they are expected to be introduced to the Thane Fire Department. A proposal for their purchase is currently under consideration. This technology aims to provide excellent service to citizens, and a decision will be made soon."

The introduction of these advanced machines is expected to revolutionize search and rescue operations carried out by the Thane Fire Department, significantly improving their efficiency and effectiveness in critical situations.

