BMC to hire 12 poclain machines to manage waste at Deonar Dumping Ground

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited tenders worth Rs. 5.84 crore to hire 12 poclain machines ( a type of JCB machine) to settle the garbage at Deonar Dumping Ground for ther next 400 days.

Every day, 500-700 metric tonnes of garbage are disposed of on the Deonar Dumping Ground, which spans 120 hectares of land. The medical waste related to the COVID-19 disease is also being dumped in Deonar.

A five-member committee oversees waste disposal in the dumping ground. While disposing of waste, workers require the Poclain Machine to flatten the hips of garbage. BMC needed 12 poclain machines for the work. These poclain machines operate in two shifts seven days a week.

Estimated cost Rs 5.84 crore

As per BMC, every year during the months of October to May, flammable gas emits from the garbage, and there are chances of fire in the Deonar Dumping Ground; therefore, workers have to move the garbage a little bit and spray water on the garbage.

Standing committees in June 2021 had permitted the hiring of poclain machines in Deonar, but that time period has ended in the month of October. Hence, the solid waste management department has moved a tender to hire poclain machines. The estimated cost for BMC was Rs 5.39 crore. Three companies participated in the bidding, and the lowest-bidding company agreed to provide poultice machines for Rs 5.84 crore for 400 days.

