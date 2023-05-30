Thane: Fire breaks out at residential building in Wagle estate; no casualties reported (Watch visuals)

Thane: The Disaster Management Department was alerted about a fire incident at Mayuri Darshan Building, located near Nobel Medical, Disouza Wadi, Wagale Estate, Thane (W). The fire, which started in Room No. 05 on the ground floor, was reported on May 30, 2023, at approximately 05:54.

Upon arrival at the scene, the firefighting team promptly responded, including one fire engine, one water tanker, and one rescue vehicle. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported in this incident. However, the fire has caused extensive damage to various items, including AC units, refrigerators, electrical switchboards, and clothing.

With the assistance of the firefighting team, the fire at the incident site was fully extinguished by approximately 06:49. The situation is now under control and being closely monitored.