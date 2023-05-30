 Thane: Fire breaks out at residential building in Wagle estate; no casualties reported (Watch visuals)
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Fire breaks out at residential building in Wagle estate; no casualties reported (Watch visuals)

Thane: Fire breaks out at residential building in Wagle estate; no casualties reported (Watch visuals)

Thankfully, no casualties have been reported in this incident. However, the fire has caused extensive damage to various items, including AC units, refrigerators, electrical switchboards, and clothing.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 03:43 PM IST
article-image

Thane: The Disaster Management Department was alerted about a fire incident at Mayuri Darshan Building, located near Nobel Medical, Disouza Wadi, Wagale Estate, Thane (W). The fire, which started in Room No. 05 on the ground floor, was reported on May 30, 2023, at approximately 05:54.

Upon arrival at the scene, the firefighting team promptly responded, including one fire engine, one water tanker, and one rescue vehicle. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported in this incident. However, the fire has caused extensive damage to various items, including AC units, refrigerators, electrical switchboards, and clothing.

With the assistance of the firefighting team, the fire at the incident site was fully extinguished by approximately 06:49. The situation is now under control and being closely monitored.

Read Also
Watch: Fire breaks out at 3 godowns in Thane's Shilphata, efforts underway to douse flames; no...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Fire breaks out at residential building in Wagle estate; no casualties reported (Watch...

Thane: Fire breaks out at residential building in Wagle estate; no casualties reported (Watch...

Saamana claims 22 MLAs, 9 MPs unhappy with BJP, want to leave CM Shinde's Shiv Sena

Saamana claims 22 MLAs, 9 MPs unhappy with BJP, want to leave CM Shinde's Shiv Sena

WATCH: Bride gets stuck in elevator of Bhayandar's residential building; visuals of dramatic rescue...

WATCH: Bride gets stuck in elevator of Bhayandar's residential building; visuals of dramatic rescue...

Thane: Water scarcity grips Yeoor tribals, raises concerns of unfair distribution and insufficient...

Thane: Water scarcity grips Yeoor tribals, raises concerns of unfair distribution and insufficient...

MVA will contest assembly, Lok Sabha elections together: Ajit Pawar

MVA will contest assembly, Lok Sabha elections together: Ajit Pawar