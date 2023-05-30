 Watch: Fire breaks out at 3 godowns in Thane's Shilphata, efforts underway to douse flames; no casualties reported so far
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWatch: Fire breaks out at 3 godowns in Thane's Shilphata, efforts underway to douse flames; no casualties reported so far

Watch: Fire breaks out at 3 godowns in Thane's Shilphata, efforts underway to douse flames; no casualties reported so far

The incident site is currently being attended to by the personnel of Shil-Daighar Police Station, Torrent Power Electricity Department, and Emergency Management Department.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
article-image

A fire broke out at three godowns located near Royal Classic Hotel, Bhatti Galli, Mumbra-Panvel Road, Shilphata, Thane on Tuesday at approximately 01:59 AM, as per the information received by the Emergency Management Department.

The incident site is currently being attended to by the personnel of Shil-Daighar Police Station, Torrent Power Electricity Department, and Emergency Management Department, along with one pickup vehicle, three fire engines, and one rescue vehicle from the Fire Department. Two water tankers are also present at the scene.

No casualties have been reported thus far in the incident.

The employees of the Emergency Management Department and the firefighters are making every effort to completely extinguish the fire at the incident site.

Read Also
Huge fire at Assam's Sivasagar market area, no casualties reported; visuals surface
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Fire breaks out at 3 godowns in Thane's Shilphata, efforts underway to douse flames; no...

Watch: Fire breaks out at 3 godowns in Thane's Shilphata, efforts underway to douse flames; no...

Mumbai News: Man stones priest to death for failing to bring back his dead wife; arrested

Mumbai News: Man stones priest to death for failing to bring back his dead wife; arrested

Maharashtra: Leaders across political parties mourn Congress MP Balu Dhanorkar's demise

Maharashtra: Leaders across political parties mourn Congress MP Balu Dhanorkar's demise

Mumbai News: NCP to circulate 50,000 booklets of SC verdict

Mumbai News: NCP to circulate 50,000 booklets of SC verdict

Dy.CM Devendra Fadnavis says 'Infrastructure projects stalled for 20 yrs were completed by Modi...

Dy.CM Devendra Fadnavis says 'Infrastructure projects stalled for 20 yrs were completed by Modi...