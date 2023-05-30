Watch: Fire breaks out at 3 godowns in Thane's Shilphata, efforts underway to douse flames; no casualties reported so far

A fire broke out at three godowns located near Royal Classic Hotel, Bhatti Galli, Mumbra-Panvel Road, Shilphata, Thane on Tuesday at approximately 01:59 AM, as per the information received by the Emergency Management Department.

The incident site is currently being attended to by the personnel of Shil-Daighar Police Station, Torrent Power Electricity Department, and Emergency Management Department, along with one pickup vehicle, three fire engines, and one rescue vehicle from the Fire Department. Two water tankers are also present at the scene.

No casualties have been reported thus far in the incident.

The employees of the Emergency Management Department and the firefighters are making every effort to completely extinguish the fire at the incident site.