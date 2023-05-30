Huge fire at Assam's Sivasagar market area, no casualties reported; visuals surface

Fire in Assam | Twitter

Properties worth several lahks of rupees were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in Assam's Sivasagar district early Tuesday morning. The fire broke out at a clothes store in Sivasagar market area. Following the incident, police and firefighters rushed to the spot and engaged in work to bring the situation under control.

"There is no report of any casualty in the incident," said police officials told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Assam | A massive fire broke out at a cloth store in Sivasagar market area earlier this morning. Police and firefighters rushed to the spot to carry out an operation to douse the fire and bring the situation under control. No casualties or injuries reported. As per the… pic.twitter.com/x6oQlz2JYh — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

Fire breaks out in Pune's Golmarket on Monday

In the early morning hours on Monday, a colossal fire engulfed a paper-cupboard warehouse located in Pune's Golmarket, officials reported. As per the officials' statement, there have been no casualties reported thus far.

"Fire broke out in a paper-cupboard godown in Golmarket of Pune, during the early hours today. 9 fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire," informed officials.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire broke out in a paper-cupboard godown in Golmarket of Pune, during the early hours today. 9 fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. No casualties reported.



(Video Source: Pune Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/upTE4LsMz7 — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

Earlier on May 25, a massive fire erupted at approximately 4 am on May 25 in a furniture warehouse located in the Bhawani Peth area of Pune city, Maharashtra, fire officials informed.

Upon receiving the notification, a total of eighteen fire tenders were dispatched in order to contain and extinguish the flames.

(With inputs from ANI)