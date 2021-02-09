Thane: Fire breaks out at Modella colony; doused later

Thane: A fire broke out in sample flat rooms of Modella colony, at Modella Mill compound, near Wagle estate area in Thane.

"The incident took place during evening hours on Tuesday. The structure of the flat rooms damaged due to major fire. However, no injury or casualty was reported in this incident. The reason behind the fire is not yet identified," said fire official from Thane.

The fire was doused by the fire officials with the help of three water tankers, including one jumbo tanker and rescue vehicle. The situation is under control, informed the fire official.