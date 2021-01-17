Thane: FIR against 10 for fraud in processing caste certificates

Police have registered an FIR against 10 people, including four staffers of an e-seva centre in Thane, for allegedly indulging in a fraud in processing caste certificates, an official said on Sunday.

Some people sought caste certificates for their children and submitted applications along with forged documents at an e-seva kendra in the city last year, he said.

Despite the e-seva kendra staff being allegedly aware of the fabricated documents attached with the applications, they forwarded them to the sub-divisional office (SDO) here, the official from Thane Nagar police station said.

On verification, the SDO found documents attached with the applications as fake and approached police, he said.

The police registered an FIR on Friday under relevant Indian Penal Code Sections, he said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.