Thane: Eknath Shinde faction corporator Sanjay Bhoir arrested by GST department

Thane: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bhiwandi department on Thursday, February 23 arrested former Thane corporator of Eknath Shinde faction for non l-payment of service tax of Rs 2,26,00,000. The accused was produced before magistrate on Thursday and was sent to judicial custody till March 9.

Bhoir had supported Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after the rebellion in Shiv Sena, and has great influence in Balkum area. For the past several years, his wife, father and brother have been elected from this area along with him.

Surendra Singh, superintendent, GST, Bhiwandi said, "Based upon a specific intelligence, CGST Bhiwandi Commissionerate booked a case of collected but not paid service tax against M/s Vicky Enterprise owner Sanjay Devram Bhoir who has collected an amount of Rs.2.26cr from recipients, however, did not discharge Service tax liability.

Singh further added, "During the verification, it was noticed that the accused has taken Service Tax Registration in the year 2008 and filed ST-3 returns for the period 2012-13 & 2013-14 only. He has neither filed ST-3 returns for the period 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17 & 2017-18 (April, 2017 to June, 2017) nor paid Service Tax.

On the basis of the documentary evidences available with the department, that is Income Tax returns and 26AS, the service tax collected but not paid to the government was computed as Rs. 2.26 crore."

The accused was arrested under Section 89(1)(ii) of the Finance Act, 1994 read with Section 174(2) of CGST Act, 2017.

Usha Bhoir, former corporator and wife of Sanjay Bhoir, while speaking with FPJ correspondent, said, " I can't say more about the action initiated by the GST on Sanjay Bhoir."