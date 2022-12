Mumbai: Yogesh Bhoir, former corporator of Uddhav Thackeray faction, arrested | Twitter

Former corporator of Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray factiona Yogesh Bhoir was arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 11 after about 3 hours of questioning.

Mumbai Crime Branch informed that a case of extortion was registered by Crime Branch Unit 11 under section 386 of IPC.