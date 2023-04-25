 Thane: ‘Eat Right Millet’ camp and walkathon 
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
Thane: The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) is organising ‘Thane Eat Right Millet’ workshop and walkathon at Gaondevi Maidan in Thane on April 29. Public awareness will be created regarding safe and nutritious food and the inclusion of whole grains in the diet through this initiative. The United Nations has declared this year as the International Year of Nutritious Cereals.

FSSAI officer Priti Chaudhary on Tuesday said that the initiative is being organised in association with Nutrilite and Assocham and Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be present at the event.

Chaudhary said people will begin gathering at 6am with yoga and Zumba, following which a walkathon will be conducted and a street food hub with 30 stalls will be showcased at Talao Pali. Competitions like painting, poster making, rangoli and cooking will also be held. At the closing ceremony of the event, from 6pm to 8pm, winners will be felicitated with prizes and certificates.

