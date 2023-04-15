 Mumbai hosts millet festival at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 09:02 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay (Millet grains)

Mumbai: A seven-day festival is being organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace to commemorate the International Year of Millets (IYM 2023). The food festival features various organic meals which are made with millets.

Public can taste a variety of cuisines made of different millets prepared by chefs from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia and India for lunch and dinner at Shamiana Restaurant in Taj Restuarant till April 19.

Speaking at the inauguration, Union minister Shripad Naik said, “The United Nations declared the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets with a motto of increasing the production and consumption of millet worldwide.”

He added that consumption can help the world meet at least six UN-mandated sustainable goals.

