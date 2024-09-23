Thane: Drunk Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Bhiwandi, Dies

Thane, Sep 23: A 35-year-old man under the influence of alcohol allegedly immolated himself and died of burns in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.
The police on Sunday registered a case of accidental death, an official said.
Umesh Keswarwani, a resident of Padma Nagar in Bhiwandi town, was in an inebriated state when he poured petrol and set himself ablaze on the night of September 7, he said.
He was rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to Sion Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the official said.
The police received a report of the death on Saturday, he said, adding that a probe is on.