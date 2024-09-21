 Mumbai: 49-Year-Old Woman Killed After Motorcycle Collision At Bandra's Kherwadi Flyover; Husband Files FIR After Delay
Mumbai: 49-Year-Old Woman Killed After Motorcycle Collision At Bandra's Kherwadi Flyover; Husband Files FIR After Delay

Sunila’s husband Sanjay was driving a two-wheeler, with Sunila riding as a pillion passenger. At around 2.15pm, when their motorcycle reached the Kherwadi flyover bridge, an unidentified vehicle collided with it from the right side, causing both of them to fall. The driver of the unidentified vehicle fled the scene. Sunila’s husband could not identify the vehicle or note its registration number.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 10:44 PM IST
article-image
Tragic accident at Kherwadi flyover: Sunila Udani, 49, dies after motorcycle collision. | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 49-year-old woman, Sunila Udani, was killed in an accident in Bandra (East) on September 5. Her family, shocked by the incident, approached the police late, leading the Kherwadi police to register a case on September 19.

Bystanders transported the couple to VN Desai Hospital in Santacruz (East). Due to the severity of her condition, Sunila was later shifted to Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle West, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Sanjay, in shock after the accident, did not approach the police immediately. He later filed a complaint with the Kherwadi police, who registered an FIR against the unidentified individual.

The police registered the FIR under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety), and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

